Punjab Govt hatched conspiracy to liquidate PM: Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday alleged the Punjab government and the Congress party had hatched a conspiracy to liquidate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deb's comments made at a press conference here echoed similar claims made by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Tripura chief minister said ''it was a well-planned conspiracy to engage Khalistani terrorists by Congress leaders to liquidate the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which came to light following a sting operation by the media.'' He said, despite reports of a threat to the life of the Prime Minister, no measures were taken to avoid the ''security breach'', referring to an incident on January 5 when the PM's cavalcade was forced to halt because of demonstrators who blocked the Punjab highway he was traveling on, to attend a political rally.

''There is no doubt that a well planned conspiracy was hatched by the government and police, but the life of the Prime Minister was saved due to the blessings of 130 crore Indians'', Deb said.

Addressing a press conference at the Civil Secretariat building here, Deb said blocking of the Prime Minister's cavalcade was not an abrupt incident but a well planned conspiracy which was hatched by Congress leaders.

Quoting a media report, Deb said the Punjab Government was well aware of the protesters gathering along the route, but did not take any measure to vacate the place to make way for Modi's evacuation.

PM Modi was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes on his way from Bathinda to Ferozepur on January 5 due to a blockade by protesters, which is seen as a breach of the Prime Minister's security by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Deb said the Congress is always critical about the Prime Minister and even denied that there had been a surgical strike by the Indian army inside Pakistan.

''It is unfortunate that the opposition Congress speaks in the same tune of China and Pakistan, who want to destroy our country,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)