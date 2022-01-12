US looking to help Ukraine if Russia cuts energy supply-official

The United States is looking at a range of contingency options to help Ukraine should Russia cut off energy supplies, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

The official, who spoke to a small group of reporters on condition of anonymity, said the United States is confident that European allies will agree to impose severe economic penalties on Russia if Moscow invades Ukraine. In addition, the White House supports sanctions legislation being proposed in Congress by Democratic Senator Bob Mendenez, the official said. (Reporting By Steve Holland)

