Jaishankar, Kenyan counterpart review progress of bilateral ties
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke with Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo and reviewed bilateral ties.
Jaishankar also discussed Commonwealth and regional issues with Omamo.
''Good to talk to Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Kenya, Raychelle Omamo. Reviewed bilateral progress over the last year,'' Jaishankar tweeted.
He said they also discussed Commonwealth and regional issues.
