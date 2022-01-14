Left Menu

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had 'khichdi' with Dalit party worker, his family in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday had 'khichdi' at the residence of a Dalit party worker, Amrit Lal Bharti on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-01-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:27 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath had 'khichdi' with Dalit party worker, his family in Gorakhpur
Visual of Yogi Adityanath while having lunch at the house of Dalit party worker (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday had 'khichdi' at the residence of a Dalit party worker, Amrit Lal Bharti on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. This comes ahead of the spate of resignations that began with Swami Prasad Maurya, a prominent leader from the OBC community, quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Maurya and other MLAs who broke off had alleged that the BJP government has a "callous attitude" towards Dalits, farmers, the unemployed youth.

"I want to thank Bharti who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community for inviting me for 'Khichri Sahbhoj' on the occasion of Makar Sankranti today," the Chief Minister said. Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday.

Dara Singh Chauhan had resigned as minister on Wednesday. Dharam Singh Saini became the third minister on Thursday. Samajwadi Party has stitched a coalition of smaller parties for the assembly polls and has emerged as the main rival of the ruling BJP in the state.

Earlier BJP MLAs Mukesh Verma, Vinay Shakya, Avtar Singh Bhadana, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar resigned from the party. Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini along with the sitting MLAs Bhagwati Sagar, Vinay Shakya, Roshan Lal Verma, Mukesh Verma and Brajesh Kumar Prajapati have also joined SP on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022