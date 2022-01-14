Left Menu

U.S. and its allies welcome Serbia's Jan. 16 referendum on constitutional changes

The United States and some of its key allies welcomed Serbia's Jan. 16 referendum on constitutional changes "as a key step to strengthen the independence of the judiciary", the countries said.

The U.S. State Department released a joint statement by France, Germany, Italy, UK, U.S., and the European Union on Friday. "We note with regret that the Kosovo government has not allowed the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to collect ballots of eligible voters living in Kosovo for the upcoming referendum", the countries said, urging Kosovo to allow Serbs in the country to exercise their vote.

Late last year, Serbian lawmakers approved a Jan. 16 referendum on amendments to the constitution that would depoliticise the appointment of prosecutors and judges to help qualify Serbia for eventual accession to the European Union.

