U.S. and its allies welcome Serbia's Jan. 16 referendum on constitutional changes
The United States and some of its key allies welcomed Serbia's Jan. 16 referendum on constitutional changes "as a key step to strengthen the independence of the judiciary", the countries said.
The U.S. State Department released a joint statement by France, Germany, Italy, UK, U.S., and the European Union on Friday. "We note with regret that the Kosovo government has not allowed the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to collect ballots of eligible voters living in Kosovo for the upcoming referendum", the countries said, urging Kosovo to allow Serbs in the country to exercise their vote.
Late last year, Serbian lawmakers approved a Jan. 16 referendum on amendments to the constitution that would depoliticise the appointment of prosecutors and judges to help qualify Serbia for eventual accession to the European Union.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Ticket sales halted as Italy halves stadium capacity
Soccer-Serie A clubs halt ticket sales as Italy cuts stadium capacity
Italy changed under Mario Draghi, so did its relations with India
Tennis-Berrettini confident Italy can take next step and win ATP Cup
Italy reports new record 126,888 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 156 deaths