Punjab Polls: AAP govt won't tolerate corruption, hooliganism, dictatorship, says Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on Friday said if his party wins the Assembly elections in the state, his government would not tolerate corruption, hooliganism and dictatorship in Punjab. Addressing a press conference here, Mann said, "AAP government would not tolerate corruption, hooliganism and dictatorship in Punjab. Revenge and deliberate harassment of opponents is not part of the party's ideology and AAP is committed to make Punjab a prosperous, developed and peaceful state," he said.

Mann further said that every child in the state is born with a debt of Rs 1 lakh on his head as there is a debt of Rs 3 lakh crore on the state. "Today Punjab has a debt of over three lakh crore and Punjab has a population of three crores. Thus every Punjabi has a debt of one lakh on his head, meaning every child born in Punjab is being born under debt. The wealth of the ruling families of Punjab and the leaders of Congress, BJP and SAD was steadily increasing," he said.

Mann further stated that after the formation of his party's government in the state, the government treasury would be filled. "After the formation of Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, the government treasury will be filled and along with fulfilling the guarantees given by party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab will get rid of debt of over Rs. 3 lakh crore," he said.

Mann said that AAP has a comprehensive plan for the overall development of Punjab. "Aam Aadmi Party has a comprehensive plan for the overall development of Punjab under which pro-people policies such as providing good quality education and treatment in government institutions, development of agriculture, development of industries apart from providing debt relief of over Rs 3 lakh crore has been formulated.

The party state chief assured of working in coordination with the Central government and other organisations for the progress of Punjab. "Aam Aadmi Party government would work in coordination with Union government and other Indian organizations for the progress and prosperity of Punjab. Cooperation will be sought from the Central Government for any policy required for the welfare of Punjab," he said.

The Assembly polls in Punjab are scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)