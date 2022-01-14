'Mera tamasha bana diya...I am doing everything,' BSP worker cries at UP police station after being denied party ticket

A video of BSP worker Arshad Rana has gone viral in which he is sobbing at a police station in Muzaffarnagar district while complaining that he had been denied a ticket for the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls though he has been "doing everything" for the party. "Mera tamasha bana diya," he says while sobbing almost inconsolably. "I had never thought this. They are telling me that someone else is fighting the polls. You are seeing advertisements, hoardings, I am doing everything, in spite of this they are doing this to me," he says in the video.

Arshad Rana also talks about the money "he has paid to a BSP functionary" and Rs 50 lakh that another BSP functionary "asked him to arrange". He said that he was declared party candidate from Charthawal constituency in Muzaffarnagar in 2018 for the 2022 assembly polls in presence of BSP in charge of Western Uttar Pradesh Shamsuddin Raeen.

Arshad said he has been working as "a soldier of BSP" and had been declared candidate from Charthawal on directions of party chief Mayawati by Raeen. He said the announcement was made at a programme in Charthawal in 2018 in presence of senior party leaders of the area and the district.

"After that, I have been working day and night for the party for the past four year," he said. Rana alleged that Raeen did not respond to his repeated calls and he then contacted the Muzaffarnagar district BSP chief.

"The limit was crossed when I went to BSP office in Muzaffarnagar and he asked me to arrange for Rs 50 lakh more. I told him money does not grow on trees and I need to consult family members. I consulted my mother who said you are working so hard to contest the polls, you may sell a property and pay Rs 25 lakh now and Rs 25 lakh after your filing nomination. When I conveyed this, I was told why are you speaking like this over the phone....I said should I say Rs 25. I have all these proofs," he said. Muzaffarnagar city police station has filed a complaint on Rana's allegations and are probing the matter.

Rana, who made a Facebook post on Thursday, had said if Raeen "does not return his money taken in the name of fighting elections" he will immolate himself before residence of BSP chief Mayawati. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)