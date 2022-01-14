Left Menu

U.S. offers Ukraine support needed to recover from cyberattack

Stoltenberg said https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_190850.htm in a statement that allied cyber experts were "supporting the Ukrainian authorities on the ground" and that in the coming days NATO would provide Ukraine with a cyber defense information sharing platform.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 21:34 IST
President Joe Biden has been briefed on a cyberattack targeting Ukraine and the United States and its allies have offered their support as the investigation into the nature and impact of the attacks continues, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said. "We will provide Ukraine with whatever support it needs to recover," the spokesperson said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also "strongly condemned" the cyberattack, which defaced a series of Ukrainian government websites. Stoltenberg said https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_190850.htm in a statement that allied cyber experts were "supporting the Ukrainian authorities on the ground" and that in the coming days NATO would provide Ukraine with a cyber defense information sharing platform.

The cyberattack against Ukraine interrupted access to a series of government websites and left a message: "All your personal data has been uploaded, and data on this computer has been irrecoverably destroyed. All your information is now public. Be afraid and expect the worst."

