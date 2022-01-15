Left Menu

Kejriwal to visit poll-bound Goa today for campaigning

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit Goa on Saturday for two days (January 15-16) ahead of assembly polls in the state scheduled to take place this February.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 09:39 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit Goa on Saturday for two days (January 15-16) ahead of assembly polls in the state scheduled to take place this February. Kejriwal will reach Goa today at around 1:30 PM and will kick off the 'Door to Door' campaign of the party.

While, on January 16, the AAP national convener will hold a press conference in Panaji. Goa will go to the polls on February 14.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

