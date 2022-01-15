Left Menu

Alwar rape: Rajasthan govt fails to provide safety to women, says BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Saturday slammed the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the Alwar rape incident and alleged the government has failed to provide safety to women in the state.

15-01-2022
BSP National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said, "The Congress party only talks big on women's safety. Everyone is aware of the Nirbhaya rape case when the Congress party was in power in Delhi and at the Centre. Similarly, ever since the Congress party formed their government in Rajasthan no development has happened towards ensuring the safety of women."

He further said, "The Congress party can only give slogans such as 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' (I am a girl, I can fight), but cannot provide safety to women. The women in the state are still oppressed and atrocities are being committed on them." (ANI)

