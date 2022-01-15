Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge tests COVID-19 positive

Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge who had participated in the party's padayatra demanding implementation of Mekedatu project, on Saturday said, he tested positive for COVID-19.

''Missed Covid in the 1st wave, ducked it in the 2nd wave, even had a false positive once. After several negative tests, I have now tested positive for Covid. Thankfully all my staff members have tested -ve. Request anyone who was in touch with me to get tested as per norms,'' Kharge tweeted.

Earlier several other Congress leaders including Priyank's father and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and former Union minister Veerappa Moily who had participated in the inaugural of the padayatra on January 9 had tested COVID-19 positive.

H M Revanna and Shivashankar Reddy are among the other party leaders who participated in the march to have been infected by the virus.

With limited options before it, amid surging COVID cases, the government prohibiting movement, and High Court observations, the Karnataka Congress on Thursday had temporarily halted its padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru on its fifth day.

Meanwhile, Minister of Small Scale Industries and Municipal Administration M T B Nagaraj too said he has tested COVID positive.

