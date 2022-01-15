As allies JDU, BJP spar over hooch deaths in Bihar, Oppn RJD points to rift in ruling NDA

With BJP hitting out at the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar following deaths in the Nalanda hooch tragedy, opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal has pointed out that differences between the coalition parties indicated a rift in the ruling NDA in the state. Speaking to ANI, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said that there are problems within the NDA government in the state as can be seen by the Janta Dal-United spokesperson attack on the BJP state chief.

"There is something wrong within the NDA government. A new spokesperson of JD (U) hits out at BJP chief, this shows that the BJP is compelled that they have to bear the abuses hurled at them but they are still silent," he said. Following the death of four persons in Nalanda district due to consumption of spurious alcohol on Friday, the BJP has demanded an immediate review of the liquor ban in the state.

Following this, a JD (U) spokesperson attacked the BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal on social media. BJP leader Nitin Navin said that RJD should stop dreaming about a rift in the alliance.

"The RJD should stop dreaming that there will be any harm in the NDA government," he said. The BJP leader further cautioned JDU leaders to think before making comments on Jaiswal.

"Sanjay Jaiswal is the chief of the BJP in Bihar, he is not a small politician. So the JDU leaders need to think before passing any comment on him. I appeal to the leaders of both the parties to behave properly in their comments," he said. Asked about the deaths caused by spurious liquor, Navin said that the government is investigating the matter.

"It is an unfortunate incident. The government is investigating the matter and strict action will be taken," he said. (ANI)

