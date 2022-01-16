BJP questions Nitish Kumar over prohibition law

Fresh tension erupt between BJP and Janata Dal (United) as State President (SC Morcha) of BJP Bihar Ajit Choudhary on Sunday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the prohibition law in the state and called him an autocratic leader. "If you want your allies along with you to run the government, then listen to them too.We asked him to review the prohibition law. Is that a wrong question to ask? He has double standards and it won't work," he said.

"How many poor people can afford liquor? Nitish Kumar has become completely autocratic, who has got power for 16 years," he said. Since 2016, alcohol has been banned in Bihar and any violation of the law warrants punishment. (ANI)

