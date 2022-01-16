Left Menu

BJP questions Nitish Kumar over prohibition law

Fresh tension erupt between BJP and Janata Dal (United) as State President (SC Morcha) of BJP Bihar Ajit Choudhary on Sunday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the prohibition law in the state and called him an autocratic leader.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 16-01-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 12:31 IST
BJP questions Nitish Kumar over prohibition law
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fresh tension erupt between BJP and Janata Dal (United) as State President (SC Morcha) of BJP Bihar Ajit Choudhary on Sunday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the prohibition law in the state and called him an autocratic leader. "If you want your allies along with you to run the government, then listen to them too.We asked him to review the prohibition law. Is that a wrong question to ask? He has double standards and it won't work," he said.

"How many poor people can afford liquor? Nitish Kumar has become completely autocratic, who has got power for 16 years," he said. Since 2016, alcohol has been banned in Bihar and any violation of the law warrants punishment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022