Left Menu

Centre's rejection of Narayana Guru tableau condemned

The Centres rejection of the tableau on him is an insult to the great visionary cannot be tolerated, he said.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 16-01-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 17:46 IST
Centre's rejection of Narayana Guru tableau condemned
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader B Ramanath Rai on Sunday strongly criticised the Centre for rejecting the tableau of saint reformer Sree Narayana Guru proposed by the Kerala government to present during the republic day parade.

Addressing reporters here, Rai said the rejection of the tableau of the great visionary Sree Narayana Guru by the union government for the republic day parade is 'highly condemnable.' Guru was a great visionary, spiritual philosopher and social reformer who fought against the caste system, injustice and social discrimination done to the suppressed backward classes by the upper castes.

Guru, who preached the doctrine of ‘one caste, one religion, one God, has thousands of followers and devotees. By rejecting a tableau on him, the Centre has insulted the great visionary and his philosophy, the former minister said, adding the decision is 'painful' and 'unforgivable.' Rai said when the Congress was in power in Karnataka, the state had observed Guru’s birth anniversary as a government programme. A Sree Narayana Guru study chair was also instituted at the Mangalore university. The Centre’s rejection of the tableau on him is an insult to the great visionary cannot be tolerated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022