TMC and AAP have already come to power in Goa in their imagination: Sanjay Raut

Taking a dig at the TMC and the AAP in the run-up to the next month's Assembly elections in Goa, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that these parties have already come to power in the coastal state in their imagination. Apart from traditional contestants like the BJP, Congress, MGP, and GFP, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress under Mamata Banerjee are vying for a power pie in Goa scheduled to go to polls on February 14. Raut also took a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying while the coronavirus is spreading in the national capital he is busy in a door-to-door campaign in Goa.

''The Delhi chief minister is undertaking a door-to-door campaign in Goa. Coronavirus is spreading in Delhi and he is going door-to-door. It is good to spread one's party but...let's see what happens in Goa. I was on the road while he was campaigning,” he said.

On Saturday, Kejriwal joined the door-to-door campaign for the candidates of his party at St Andre Assembly constituency in North Goa. “The TMC and the AAP have already come to power in Goa in their mind (imagination),” Raut added. In the 2017 Assembly polls held for the 40-member Goa Assembly, AAP had drawn a blank.

For the next month's elections, the Congress in Goa has already announced its pre-poll alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP), while the TMC has tied up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

Recently, the TMC had hinted at a grand alliance comprising the Congress and AAP to take on the ruling BJP in the coastal state.

