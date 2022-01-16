UP polls: AAP fields ex-Apple employee from Noida

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced Pankaj Awana, a former employee of tech giant Apple, as its candidate from Noida for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The AAP also fielded Poonam Singh and Sanjay Chechi from the Jewar and Dadri assembly seats, respectively, as it released its first list of 150 candidates for the polls in the politically crucial state.

The party had in September last year only announced names of Awana and Singh as 'probable candidates' from their respective seats.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi, where the AAP is in power, has three assembly seats -- Noida, Dadri and Jewar – and these have 6,90,231, 5,86,889 and 3,46,425 voters, respectively.

All three seats are currently held by the BJP with Pankaj Singh in Noida, Tejpal Singh Nagar in Dadri and Dhirendra Singh in Jewar. The BJP on Saturday once again declared the three as its candidates from these seats.

The Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress have also announced their candidates on the three seats, which will go to polls on February 10. The election results will be out on March 10.

