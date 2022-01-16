Left Menu

Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco quits TMC within a month of joining party ahead of Goa polls

In a setback for the Trinamool Congress in Goa, the sitting MLA from Curtorim, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco quit the primary membership of the party within a month of joining it, said an official statement issued by Mahua Moitra, Lok Sabha MP and AITC Goa in-charge on Sunday.

In a setback for the Trinamool Congress in Goa, the sitting MLA from Curtorim, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco quit the primary membership of the party within a month of joining it, said an official statement issued by Mahua Moitra, Lok Sabha MP and AITC Goa in-charge on Sunday. "AITC has received a letter from Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco resigning from party's primary membership. We had welcomed him into the party as we have countless others. Now that he wishes to leave, we wish him well," Moitra said in the statement.

After resigning from Congress, the sitting MLA from Curtorim of Goa, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on December 21 in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Lourenco's resignation came ahead of the upcoming Goa assembly elections that are scheduled to go for polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

