UP Assembly Poll: Doctors, engineers find place in AAP's first list of 150 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released a list of 150 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Doctors and engineers were among the candidates.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 23:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released a list of 150 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Doctors and engineers were among the candidates. The AAP will contest on all 403 seats in the Assembly elections. Party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh announced the names of candidates contesting on 150 seats out of 403 seats.

Announcing the candidates after holding a press conference with State President Sabhajit Singh, he said that to sweep the dirt of politics in Uttar Pradesh, education, health, employment and agriculture should be brought to the centre of politics. Singh said that AAP, in its first list, has fielded good and deserving candidates. These include 8 MBAs, 38 postgraduates, 4 doctors, 8 PhD candidates, 7 engineers, 8 BEd degree holders, 39 graduates, 6 diploma holders and 8 women candidates.

He also added that equal share was given to different communities. 55 candidates from Other Backward Class (OBC), 31 from Scheduled Castes, 14 candidates of Muslims, 6 Kayasthas, 7 traders and 36 Brahmins have been fielded. AAP has fielded Nadeem Ashraf Jaisi from Lucknow Central, Alok Singh from Lucknow East, Amit Srivastava Tyagi from Lucknow North Assembly, Rajiv Bakshi from Lucknow West Assembly, Suraj Kumar from Mohanlalganj and Rohit Srivastava from Sarojini Nagar.

The elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting from February 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

