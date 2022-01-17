Samajwadi Party gave tickets to criminals after taking money from them: UP CM

The BJP's Uttar Pradesh government has ensured a fear-free environment for the people by reining in criminals in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Monday.

The Samajwadi Party, which has been protecting criminals, on the contrary, has now given tickets to anti-social elements and history sheeters for several assembly seats, including Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Siyana, Bulandshahar and Loni in western Uttar Pradesh, the CM said.

By giving tickets to criminals, the SP has exposed its nexus with the anti-social element as the people fielded by the party in the area have been behind the exodus of people and communal riots, he added.

The CM apparently referred to the alleged large-scale of people from the Kairana area after the 2013 communal riots in Muzaffarnagar. The UP chief minister made the remarks while addressing reporters at Santosh Hospital Ghaziabad where he also inspected the arrangements for the treatment of COVID 19 patients. The state government has evicted landgrabbers from the land of Dalits and vulnerable people, he said, adding the traders and businessmen in the state have been feeling safe for the first time under his government.

The BJP will get an absolute majority and form the government in UP yet again and habitual offenders criminals would continue to be jailed, he asserted. The Samajwadi Party has declared the list of its candidates ignoring their criminal antecedents and taking money from them, he said.

