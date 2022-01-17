Several political leaders welcome poll panel's decision to postpone assembly polls

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday was among the political leaders who expressed happiness at the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s decision to postpone the Punjab Assembly elections. "Today, ECI has postponed the Punjab polls to February 20. All the parties in Punjab requested the commission to postpone the polls here because many people from the SC community from the state are likely to visit Varanasi in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on February 16," the SAD chief told media persons here.

He further said, "We are happy that ECI took this decision and postponed the elections here." Meanwhile, Danjeet Singh Chima, the SAD leader also welcomed the EC's decision today.

"I thank the ECI for this decision because they have taken into consideration the religious beliefs of people," he added. Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also welcomed the decision and said, "When a huge number of people make a demand which is related to their religion and the Election Commission of India listens to them, it becomes a decision that respects and honours the voice of the people."

In addition, Anil Sarin, BJP leader said that all the parties in Punjab have written to ECI about postponing of polls here. "We have written to ECI for postponing the Punjab polls. We welcome the decision. We are thankful that they understood the sentiments of people and considered our request," the BJP leader said.

He further said, "It is true that it will give us more time for campaigning in the state for polls, but considering the religious beliefs of devotees was more important." Earlier today, the ECI decided to postpone the voting dates for the Punjab Assembly election to February 20. Earlier, the State was scheduled to go for polls on February 14.

This comes after several political parties, including Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress, requested the Commission to postpone the elections. According to the statement issued by the ECI, the last date for filing the nomination for candidates is February 1, while the candidates can withdraw their nominations till February 2. The results will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

