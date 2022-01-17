Spain, Germany see EU fiscal rules as too complex, Sanchez says
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 17-01-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 21:07 IST
The Spanish and German governments share the opinion that the European Union's fiscal rules that set limits on public deficits and debt are too complex and hard to comply with, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday after meeting his German counterpart.
"We coincide (in the opinion) that the fiscal rules are too complex and hard to comply with," Sanchez told reporters standing alongside Olaf Scholz.
