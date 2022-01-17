Left Menu

Spain, Germany see EU fiscal rules as too complex, Sanchez says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 17-01-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 21:07 IST
Spain, Germany see EU fiscal rules as too complex, Sanchez says
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Spanish and German governments share the opinion that the European Union's fiscal rules that set limits on public deficits and debt are too complex and hard to comply with, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday after meeting his German counterpart.

"We coincide (in the opinion) that the fiscal rules are too complex and hard to comply with," Sanchez told reporters standing alongside Olaf Scholz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022