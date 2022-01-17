CPI(M) is trying to communalise Kerala politics more than BJP, says UDF convener MM Hassan

UDF convener MM Hassan has alleged that CPI(M) is trying to communalise Kerala politics more than BJP. Hassan said that the government issues all restrictions in connection with COVID-19 and the government and party leaders themselves are violating all restrictions.

UDF has decided to postpone all functions and protests. Hassan said, "They will talk about anti-minority and whenever they want minority support, they speak against the majority Hindu community." "The COVID-19 situation in Kerala is worsening day by day. The UDF has decided to postpone all other agitations and meetings till the covid situation becomes better", said Hasaan.

"In this worsening situation, the ruling party CPI(M) is conducting its district committee meetings with big rallies and mega thiruvathiras. In that context, we have decided to obey all the covid protocols and we have postponed all the meetings and agitation", he added. "The government is giving all kinds of restrictions but the people who are in the government and CPI(M) secretary are violating the government directions and participating in big rallies conducted along with their party meetings. They are actually violating the order. At that, we have decided to obey all our instructions and postpone all our meetings", he said.

On CPI(M) secretary Kodiyery Balakrishnan was asking why the Congress party is not giving representation to the minority community in the key post, Hasaan said, "Congress party is a secular party all over India, we have proved our secular credentials. In Kerala, we don't give party posts considering the community. Here Kerala government was headed by K Karunakaran, AK Antony and Ommen Chandy. I was also the president of KPCC. At that time, Kodiyeri and Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the UDF government is controlled by three minority leaders that Ommen Chandy, KM Mani and Kunjalikutty." Hasaan claimed, "Whenever they want the majority Hindu community, they propagate anti-minority campaigns. They will talk about anti-minority and whenever they want minority support, they speak against the majority Hindu community. This is very bad because Kerala is a very progressive state and now BJP throughout the country are trying communal polarisation. In Kerala politics, CPI(M) is trying to communalise Kerala politics more than BJP. This is very dangerous and they must stop this." (ANI)

