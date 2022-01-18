Left Menu

Ratankumar appointed Manipur Cong working president

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 18-01-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 00:21 IST
Ratankumar appointed Manipur Cong working president
  • Country:
  • India

Kh Ratankumar Singh, who had submitted his resignation from the post of vice-president of the Pradesh Congress Committee of poll-bound Manipur, has been appointed as its working president on Monday, said a press release issued by the party.

Ratankumar's appointment as working president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee has been approved by the AICC president during the day, party general secretary K C Venu Gopal said.

Ratankumar told reporters at the Congress Bhawan here that he had submitted his resignation from the post of MPCC vice-president on Sunday but not from the party. Election to the 60-member Manipur House will take place in February-March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
3
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global
4
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022