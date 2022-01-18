Left Menu

Israel warns against easing Iran sanctions, says it can unleash 'terror on steroids'

PTI | Newdelhi/Davos | Updated: 18-01-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 17:11 IST
Israel warns against easing Iran sanctions, says it can unleash 'terror on steroids'
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday warned against any easing of sanctions against Iran and said any funding for Tehran could lead to unleashing ''terror on steroids'' by what he described as an ''octopus of terror''.

Addressing the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda summit, he also invited the world leaders for business collaborations and said Israel is open for business and building bridges with new friends.

''We want to do good things together,'' he said.

Asked about talks in some circles about easing of sanctions against Iran, he said, ''Iran is an octopus of terror and instability which has its head in Tehran and arms all across the Middle East.'' He alleged that every country Iran engages with fails because Tehran has a clever modus operandi of driving out terror but flowing in their ''proxies and messengers to conduct terror''.

''Iran is the source of terror in the Middle East and the free countries must call them out,'' he said.

''The last thing you want to do with this sort of octopus is to pour tens of billions of dollars into this apparatus. Because what will you get? You get terror on steroids. Everything you see will be doubled and tripled.'' He said it made no sense for the free world to allow them to make nuclear weapons.

''I am originally a businessman and I can say one thing -- investing in Iran is not a sound business, whether there is a deal or no deal,'' he said.

Talking about COVID-19, he said he believes in taking quick decisions as it was necessary to do so early on and quickly in such situations.

''I personally run the COVID-19 task force as prime minister and every day at 9 am I take updates from all the concerned agencies and ministries.

''I do this because I believe leaders can make much quicker decisions and in a pandemic, being slow is losing,'' he said.

Bennett said he felt it was important for him to run this task force as he believes that pandemics are not only about medicines or vaccines, they are also about the society, the economy, education, logistics etc and a lot more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022