Violation of Covid norms in UP polls: EC advises Samajwadi Party to be careful in future
Days after issuing a notice to the Samajwadi Party for violating COVID-19 norms at its office premises in Lucknow, the Election Commission on Tuesday advised it not to violate health guidelines and to be careful in future.
Considering that it is the first reported violation during the current round of elections on the part of the Samajwadi Party, the Commission advises it to be careful in future and to follow all the extant guidelines diligently, according to an order.
The poll panel also asked the party to instruct its members to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines during the period of elections ''without fail''.
The Election Commission had on Saturday issued a notice to the Samajwadi Party for organising a public gathering ''in the name of virtual rally'' at its Lucknow office in violation of COVID-19 norms.
