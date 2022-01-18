Left Menu

Violation of Covid norms in UP polls: EC advises Samajwadi Party to be careful in future

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 23:08 IST
Violation of Covid norms in UP polls: EC advises Samajwadi Party to be careful in future
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Tuesday let off the Samajwadi Party with a light rap for violating COVID-19 norms on its office premises last week, advising it to be careful and ensure such breaches do not happen in the future.

Considering that it is the first reported violation during the current round of elections on the part of the Samajwadi Party, the Commission advised it to follow all the extant guidelines diligently, according to an order.

The poll panel also asked the party to instruct its members to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines during the period of elections ''without fail''.

The Election Commission had on Saturday issued a notice to the Samajwadi Party for organising a public gathering “in the name of virtual rally” at its Lucknow office in violation of COVID-19 norms.

The Commission noted that necessary cases have already been lodged in view of the violations, which it said, ''will take its own logical conclusion''.

The EC order noted the Samajwadi Party's reply to the notice where the Akhilesh Yadav-led party had denied any violation.

An FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act against “2000-2500 political functionaries of Samajwadi Party” on January 14 The party has, however, submitted that it had received several applications for grant of tickets to contest the assembly polls. It said candidates are being interviewed and being allowed entry in office complex only if they follow-19 COVID protocols.

The procedure of interview is a part of the election process and has not been prohibited by the Election Commission under its guidelines, the party observed.PTI NAB SMN SMN TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022