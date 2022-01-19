Left Menu

Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna joins BJP

A major setback to the Samajwadi Party ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 10:49 IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna joins BJP
Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major setback to the Samajwadi Party ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. According to the sources, Aparna Yadav has sought a ticket from the Lucknow Cantt assembly seat.

Aparna is the wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Pratik. In 2011, Aparna Yadav married Pratik Yadav.

In 2017 assembly elections, she had contested from Lucknow Cantt but was defeated by BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi. She had secured nearly 63,000 votes. Notably, she also runs and organisation named 'bAware' for the welfare of women. She also runs a shelter for cows in Lucknow.

In the past, she has praised BJP's initiatives in the state and had also donated Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022