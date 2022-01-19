UP polls: BJP leader breaks down after being denied ticket in Mathura; alleges betrayal, quits party

After being denied a ticket by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Satish Kumar Sharma, who resigned form the party on Tuesday, accused it of "betraying" him and not valuing "honest and dedicated" workers. Sharma, who was the party leader from Mathura, while speaking to media persons on Tuesday broke down into tears as he spoke about his works for the party.

"The BJP is not the same party anymore. Now, it doesn't follow its own ideology. Only the ones who loot the party are valued here. The rest, who are dedicated and honest workers are being ignored. I would always use my own resources to get people's works done and, in the return, the party denied a ticket. I have given my resignation. From now onwards, I have nothing to do with BJP," Sharma told media persons. Sharma said that he worked for the party for five years and claimed that he spent "crores of rupees" from his own resources to work for the welfare of people.

"I've been working for BJP since five year and spent crores of rupees but they betrayed me. My target was to get 1.25 lakh votes in the upcoming election," he said. Notably, Sharma was unsuccessful in contesting the last assembly elections from Mathura's Maant constituency and was defeated by BSP's Shyam Sundar Sharma.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

