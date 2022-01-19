Left Menu

Goa assembly polls: Congress declares another list of candidates

The Congress party on Wednesday released its fifth list of candidates for Goa assembly polls.

19-01-2022
The Congress party on Wednesday released its fifth list of candidates for Goa assembly polls. As per the Goa Congress, the Central Election Committee (CEC) has selected the candidates for the ensuing general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Goa.

The fifth list has 5 candidates- Delailah Lobo from Siolim, Kedar Naik from Saligao, Adv Carlos Alvares Ferreira from Aldona, Dr Dinesh Jalmi from Priol and Moreno Rebello from Curtorim. Goa elections are slated to be held on February 14 in a single phase. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. (ANI)

