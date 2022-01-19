Left Menu

Two ministers, 10 others file nomination papers in Mathura

Two Uttar Pradesh ministers and 10 others filed their nomination papers for the Assembly elections on Wednesday.While three candidates, including UP Cabinet minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, filed their nomination papers again, the rest nine, including UP minister Shrikant Sharma, filed their papers for the first time, DM Navneet Singh Chahal said.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 19-01-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 22:31 IST
''While three candidates, including UP Cabinet minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, filed their nomination papers again, the rest nine, including UP minister Shrikant Sharma, filed their papers for the first time,'' DM Navneet Singh Chahal said. Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary had on January 17 filed his papers as the BJP candidate from the Chatta Assembly constituency.

UP minister Shrikant Sharma filed his papers from the Mathura Assembly constituency. Officials said till now, 21 candidates have filed their nomination papers from Assembly constituencies of Mathura.

