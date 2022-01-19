Left Menu

Voting under way in first election since Barbados became a republic

Voting got under way in Barbados on Wednesday in the first general election since the Caribbean country became a republic last year. The former colony declared its independence in 1966 but retained Queen Elizabeth as its ceremonial head of state until Nov. 30 last year. She was replaced by President Sandra Mason.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 22:58 IST
Voting under way in first election since Barbados became a republic

Voting got under way in Barbados on Wednesday in the first general election since the Caribbean country became a republic last year. Prime Minister Mia Mottley, whose Barbados Labor Party controls 29 of the national legislature's 30 seats, called the election in December, saying the vote would help promote unity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, which has heavily hit the country's tourism-focused economy.

Some 5,000 people of a population just under 300,000 were in isolation after being infected with coronavirus, according to recent official figures. The former colony declared its independence in 1966 but retained Queen Elizabeth as its ceremonial head of state until Nov. 30 last year. She was replaced by President Sandra Mason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022