PM Modi speaks to Badal to enquire about his health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former Punjab chief minister and veteran Akali leader Parkash Singh Badal, who has contracted COVID-19, to enquire about his health, government sources said on Thursday. Badal had tested positive for Covid on Wednesday. The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch has been admitted to Ludhianas Dayanand Medical College and Hospital DMCH.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 10:47 IST
PM Modi speaks to Badal to enquire about his health
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former Punjab chief minister and veteran Akali leader Parkash Singh Badal, who has contracted COVID-19, to enquire about his health, government sources said on Thursday. Badal had tested positive for Covid on Wednesday. The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch has been admitted to Ludhiana's Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

