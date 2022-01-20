Left Menu

Chandra Shekhar Aazad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath

Taking forward the ideology of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshiram sahib for Bahujan Hitay-Bahujan Sukhay, the Aazad Samaj Party Kanshiram announced Chandra Shekhar Aazad as candidate from Gorakhpur Sadar 322 seat, the party said in a statement on social media.ASPs national core committee member Mohammad Aqib confirmed the development to PTI.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-01-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 13:17 IST
Chandra Shekhar Aazad will fight the Uttar Pradesh assembly election from the Gorakhpur Sadar seat, his Aazad Samaj Party (ASP) announced on Thursday.

Gorakhpur Sadar is the seat from where the BJP has fielded UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “Taking forward the ideology of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshiram sahib for 'Bahujan Hitay-Bahujan Sukhay', the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) announced Chandra Shekhar Aazad as candidate from Gorakhpur Sadar (322) seat,” the party said in a statement on social media.

ASP's national core committee member Mohammad Aqib confirmed the development to PTI. He said the registered name of the party is Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

