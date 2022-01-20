Goa CM to contest from Sanquelim, no ticket for Utpal Parrikar

The BJP on Thursday released the names of 34 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa, with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim.

The party has not considered the claim of Utpal Parrikar, son of later chief minister Manohar Parrikar, from Panjim seat where it has named Atanasio Monserrate as its candidate.

Monserrate, better known as Babush, is the sitting MLA from the seat. He had won on a Congress ticket and defected to the BJP later.

The list was announced by the party general secretary Arun Singh along with the state's poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis.

Announcing the candidates, Fadnavis said, the BJP ushered in a new era of development Goa in the last 10 years while also ensuring stability.

The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held in single phase on February 14. With the entry of the AAP and TMC in the poll arena, the election is expected to be a multi-cornered one this time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)