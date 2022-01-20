Priyanka Maurya should be grateful to Congress for making her famous: Netta D'Souza

Acting president of All India Mahila Congress Netta D'Souza on Thursday stated that Priyanka Maurya should be grateful to the Congress party for the short-lived fame which she got and her exit will not have any impact on the party's image. After Maurya joined the BJP, D'Souza told ANI, "First of all she was not the face of the campaign. When there is a campaign then people have to sign a consent for advertisement. She should be grateful to Congress as she got the fame which she is using for self-promotion. It is a two day political stand and in politics, long time patience and stability is required and those who don't have can't survive."

Asking about the possible reason for Maurya's discontent with the party, the Congress Women wing acting president said, "Priyanka herself told that she solely wanted an election ticket but when we work for an organisation, people dedicate themselves to the party, understand party's stand. Those who do not understand the line and decisions by the party then there is no place in Congress for these people." However, D'Souza highlighted that Maurya's political stunt will not have any impact on the image of the Congress party.

"Those who do not identify with the party's ideology are played in the hands of the opposition," she added. Earlier in the day, Priyanka Maurya, Congress' face for the 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign in Uttar Pradesh and a vice president of Mahila Congress in the state joined the BJP.

"I have joined BJP for a better platform for social service...I was constantly working in Congress...contrary to their slogan 'Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun', I wasn't given the chance to fight the election," Maurya said after joining the BJP. (ANI)

