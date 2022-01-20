Left Menu

Gonda DM related to local MP, MLA, transfer him out: SP to ECI

20-01-2022
The Samajwadi Party on Thursday moved the Election Commission of India seeking transfer of the Gonda district magistrate, accusing him of working in favour of the BJP.

In his complaint to the poll panel, SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel alleged that Gonda DM Markandey Shahi has been working on directions of BJP’s Kaiserganj MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and his son Prateek Bhushan Singh, the Gonda Sadar MLA.

Accordingly, he should be removed from his post, Patel demanded.

''The DM is a relative of the MP and attends all his family programmes. This is affecting elections and the model code of conduct is being openly flouted,'' Uttam said in his letter.

He demanded that the DM should be immediately transferred out of the district for holding free and fair polls.

