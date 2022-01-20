Uttar Pradesh polls: Cong releases second list of 41 candidates

The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 41 candidates, including 16 women, for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls starting February 10.

The opposition party has named several candidates who have fought for the rights of others and participated in public movements.

The list includes the name of former international shooter Poonam Pandit, who has been fielded from the Syana constituency.

She rose to prominence during the farmers' agitation against three agriculture laws, which were later repealed. She actively participated in the stir.

From the Sahibabad seat, the party has fielded Sangeeta Tyagi, the wife of late Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi who passed away a few months after he suffered a heart attack soon after a television debate.

Sangeeta Tyagi had filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court in connection with the Sudarshan TV case, seeking to assist the court on the larger issue of ''hate speeches'' by television anchors.

From Nawabganj, the Congress has fielded Usha Gangwar, a former president of the zila parishad and a known Kurmi leader. She had quit the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and joined the Congress after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched the pary's ''Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon'' (I am a girl and I can fight) campaign.

The opposition party had promised to give 40 per cent poll tickets to women candidates in Uttar Pradesh, which is reflected in the second list.

The list also includes Sikander Valmiki from the Agra Cantonment (SC) seat. Valmiki is the district president of the Akhil Bharatiya Valmiki Mahasabha and the president of the Karamchari Sangh of the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam.

He quit his job to dedicate himself to the cause of his community. During the Hathras rape episode, he had led a candlelight march and was suspended subsequently. He had also organised a protest march after the custodial killing of Arun Valmiki. The 31-year-old Dalit sanitation worker died in police custody after he was arrested on charges of theft.

The party has also named Tukki Mal Khatik from the Khurja (SC) seat. Khatik has been raising his voice on issues of social justice and has also helped people in distress during the coronavirus pandemic. He is the president of the Bulandshahr district unit of the Congress.

Rahul Kashyap, who hails from the Kahar community and has been raising his voice for the rights of his community, has been named as the party candidate from Baraut.

The Congress had earlier released its first list of 125 candidates, including 50 women.

With Thursday's list, the party has so far announced 166 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh polls.

Polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

