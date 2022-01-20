Arunachal youth abduction case: Centre looking into all the issues at its level, says Om Birla

Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweets targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over kidnapping of an Arunachal Pradesh youth by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the Centre is looking into all the issues at its level and holds discussions whenever the need arises. "Government is looking into issues at its level. Whenever there is a need for discussion, it holds discussions as well at its level," said Birla to ANI.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said, "A few days before Republic Day, a fortune-teller of India is kidnapped by China - We are with the family of Miram Taroun and will not give up hope, will not give up. PM's stupid silence is his statement - he doesn't care!" Earlier on Wednesday, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao claimed that a 17-year-old youth has been abducted from inside Indian territory.

Gao claimed that the youth was 'abducted' on Tuesday from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district. He further claimed that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted the youth from where the Tsangpo River enters India in Arunachal Pradesh.

He tweeted, "Chinese PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China-built 3-4 km road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bushing village) of Upper Siang dist., Arunachal Pradesh." In his tweet, Gao had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army. (ANI)

