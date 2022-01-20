Left Menu

Austrian lower house passes bill introducing COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 20-01-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 23:36 IST
Austria's lower house of parliament on Thursday passed a bill that would make it compulsory for adults to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Feb. 1, the first such sweeping coronavirus vaccine mandate in the European Union.

The bill was supported by many lawmakers from two opposition parties, the Social Democrats and the liberal Neos, in addition to the government coalition of conservatives and Greens. The far-right and anti-vaccine Freedom Party opposed the bill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

