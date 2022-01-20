SP tweets Imran Masood's photo with Akhilesh, claims support

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday said former Congress leader Imran Masood has extended support to it, amid reports of his resentment with the party after the ‘denial’ of ticket from the Saharanpur’s Nakud seat. ''Former senior leader Congress Imran Masood has given support to the SP with his supporters,'' the party tweeted on Thursday. The SP also shared Masood’s with party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Masood has been demanding that he be fielded from the Nakud seat but according to party sources, former UP minister Dharam Pal Saini, who recently joined the SP after quitting the ruling BJP, is likely to be fielded from there. A purported video of Masood had recently surfaced on social media, in which he is being seen saying that he was ''treated like a dog, made to touch feet''. Masood is a known Muslim face in western UP.

