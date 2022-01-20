Left Menu

COVID: France eases work-from-home directive from February onwards

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-01-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 23:52 IST
COVID: France eases work-from-home directive from February onwards
  • Country:
  • France

France has decided to loosen its directive for people to work-from-home, said Prime Minister Jean Castex, as the country aims to get through a fifth wave of the COVID-19 virus without too many restrictions. The French government had urged people to work-from-home for three days a week, if possible, but Castex said this guidance would be dropped from February 2 onwards and work-from-home would now be at the discretion of individuals and companies.

While work-from-home can be effective in terms of reducing the circulation of the virus, it can also have a negative impact on the broader economy as large swathes of the population stay away from commercial districts and shops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022