COVID: France eases work-from-home directive from February onwards

France has decided to loosen its directive for people to work-from-home, said Prime Minister Jean Castex, as the country aims to get through a fifth wave of the COVID-19 virus without too many restrictions. The French government had urged people to work-from-home for three days a week, if possible, but Castex said this guidance would be dropped from February 2 onwards and work-from-home would now be at the discretion of individuals and companies.

While work-from-home can be effective in terms of reducing the circulation of the virus, it can also have a negative impact on the broader economy as large swathes of the population stay away from commercial districts and shops.

