U.S. and Japanese officials hold discussions ahead of Biden's talk with Japan PM

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 23:57 IST
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with his Japanese counterpart to prepare for President Joe Biden's meeting on Jan. 21 with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the White House said on Thursday.

Sullivan spoke with Akiba Takeo, secretary general of Japan’s national security secretariat and also discussed the ongoing situation in Russia and Ukraine, the White House added.

