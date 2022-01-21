Japan and U.S. to start new '2 plus 2' dialogue for economic issues -Kyodo

The United States and Japan will initiate a new "2 plus 2" dialogue that will cover economic and diplomatic issues, Kyodo reported, citing a Japan government official.

The agreement is expected to be confirmed during the teleconference summit to be held between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, the report added.

