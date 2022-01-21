Left Menu

Japan and U.S. to start new '2 plus 2' dialogue for economic issues -Kyodo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-01-2022 08:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 08:24 IST
Japan and U.S. to start new '2 plus 2' dialogue for economic issues -Kyodo
  • Country:
  • Japan

The United States and Japan will initiate a new "2 plus 2" dialogue that will cover economic and diplomatic issues, Kyodo reported, citing a Japan government official.

The agreement is expected to be confirmed during the teleconference summit to be held between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022