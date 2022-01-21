Meghalaya CM tests COVID positive day after meeting Shah, Himanta
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday tested positive for COVID-19, a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Delhi.Sangma urged everyone who has come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested if necessary.I have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Country:
- India
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday tested positive for COVID-19, a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Delhi.
Sangma urged everyone who has come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested if necessary.
''I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am isolating myself for the required time. I have mild symptoms. All those who came into contact with me last few days are requested to observe their symptoms and test if necessary,'' he tweeted.
Sangma and Sarma had met Shah on Thursday to submit reports on the amicable resolution of the dispute in a few areas along the Meghalaya-Assam inter-state boundary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shah
- Sarma
- Union Home
- Delhi
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Amit Shah
- Conrad K Sangma
ALSO READ
Fire breaks out at Delhi market
Punjab ETT teachers say their salaries reduced to half, stage protest outside Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi
UN disarmament chief urges Syria to come clean on chemical weapons
Andhra Pradesh: Naidu questions CM over outcome of Delhi visit
Delhi: Kin of Covid victims to soon get additional Rs 50,000 from disaster response fund