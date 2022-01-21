BJP, TMC undemocratic forces, two sides of one coin: CPI(M) leader

Calling the TMC and BJP two sides of one coin, the CPI(M) on Friday said the Mamata Banerjee-led party cannot be trusted as her ''role in the battle against the saffron camp was never above suspicion''.

Downplaying TMC's efforts to cobble up a united front, CPI(M) state general secretary Suryakanta Mishra also said Bengal’s ruling party was as much ''fascist and undemocratic'' as the BJP.

TMC leaders have claimed that Banerjee had recently reached out to Congress president Sonia Gandhi for an alliance in poll-bound Goa, but her effort apparently failed to evoke much response from the grand old party.

Mishra, hitting out at the TMC, said, ''It is up to Sonia ji to decide what will be her response. As far as we are concerned, Mamata Banerjee cannot be trusted. Her role in the battle against the BJP has never been above suspicion.'' Asked about the strategy of the CPI(M) for the upcoming municipal polls, Mishra said, ''Our policy remains the same – unity of all Left, secular and democratic forces to fight the BJP and the TMC.

''The party's state conference will be held from March 15-17 to further fine-tune our strategy.'' He, however, did not clarify if his party would be forming an alliance with the Congress for the civic elections.

Mishra insisted that the CPI(M) believed that the battle cannot be solely centred on elections, but ''we should remain on the field throughout the year, serve people during crisis''.

''Leaders of the TMC and the BJP switch sides easily as there isn’t much difference in the politics that they practice. A former TMC mayor, who had crossed over to the BJP, is back in the state’s ruling party. He is a candidate of the TMC for Bidhannagar polls. ''It is now difficult to ascertain loyalties of such leaders,'' he stated.

