Pointless, unfortunate to generate debate over Amar Jawan Jyoti, Netaji statue at India Gate: Cong

The Congress Friday said it was pointless to debate whether Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue or the Amar Jawan Jyoti should exist at the India Gate as there can be no dispute or comparison between freedom fighters and those martyred in the security of the nation.

Chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party condemned any attempts to generate such debate.

''There can be no dispute or competition between those fighting in the battlefields of freedom struggle and lakhs of bravehearts who were martyred in the security of the country. It is pointless and unfortunate to generate this debate, because everyone's contribution is priceless and indelible for 'Maa Bharati','' he said in a series of tweets.

He said the flame of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti', symbolising the sacrifice of martyrs and fighters, would have been further adorned with the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The sacrifices of the Azad Hind Fauj and soldiers of independent India combined would make the climate of the country more fragrant, the Congress leader said.

''In this, the option of 'one or the other' is found only by those who have to convert everything in the country into 'an agenda of self-fulfillment and debate'.

''Any debate on TV on this issue is pointless. We condemn this sponsored and artificial debate,'' Surjewala said using the hashtag ''AmarJawanJyoti''.

The prime minister announced that a grand statue of the iconic freedom fighter will be installed at the India Gate as a symbol of India's ''indebtedness'' to him, soon after Opposition parties criticised the government for the decision to put out the flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti and merge it with the immortal flame at the National War Memorial.

