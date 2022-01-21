Biden, security advisers to discuss Ukraine this weekend -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 23:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with his national security team this weekend to discuss the situation in Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- Jen Psaki
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
As hypersonic and space threats loom, U.S. and Japan launch new defense collaboration
Eastern U.S. faces possible 'bomb cyclone' of snow and wind
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rally as investors await U.S. jobs data
U.S. and Japan sound alarm on China, seek new defence collaboration
WRAPUP 1-U.S. job growth seen accelerating in December; record job creation anticipated for 2021