Baltic States sending anti-armour, anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

NATO members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will provide Ukraine with U.S.-made anti-armour and anti-aircraft missiles, their defence ministers said in a joint statement on Friday evening. "Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and their Allies are working together expeditiously to hand over the security assistance to Ukraine," the statement said. Estonia will send Javelin anti-armour missiles, and Latvia and Lithuania will send Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2022 01:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 01:55 IST
NATO members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will provide Ukraine with U.S.-made anti-armour and anti-aircraft missiles, their defence ministers said in a joint statement on Friday evening. "Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and their Allies are working together expeditiously to hand over the security assistance to Ukraine," the statement said.

Estonia will send Javelin anti-armour missiles, and Latvia and Lithuania will send Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. The U.S. State Department has cleared Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/us-clears-baltic-states-send-us-made-weapons-ukraine-2022-01-20 to send U.S.-made missiles and other weapons to Ukraine, three sources familiar with the decision said on Wednesday, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted Russia would move on Ukraine.

Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops on its borders with Ukraine in what Western states fear is the precursor to an assault on the Eastern European country. Russia denies it is planning an attack, but says it could take unspecified military action if a list of its demands is not met. Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov thanked the allies for their support in Kyiv's standoff with Russia.

"Partners & friends of Ukraine don't stay away," Reznikov said in a tweet. "A new important decision for the safety of the whole Europe - @StateDept approved for #Lithuania, #Latvia & #Estonia to send American-made weapons to repel attacks and defending Ukraine," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

