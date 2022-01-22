UP Assembly polls: All political parties to get 1,798 mins for campaigning on Doordarshan, Akashvani

Ahead of the seven-phase assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, a draw to decide the timings of campaigning by political parties on Doordarshan and Akashvani was taken out on Friday. Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Dr Brahm Dev Ram Tiwari said that all political parties have been allotted a total of 1,798 mins for broadcasting.

"A draw to decide the timings of campaigning by political parties on Doordarshan and Akashvani was taken out today, ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. All political parties were allotted a total of 1,798 mins for broadcasting," said Tiwari on Friday. He further said that the Doordarshan Kendra will broadcast 16 days from February 5 to March 5 between 1 pm and 3 pm.

"Covering all the seven phases, Doordarshan Kendra will broadcast 16 days from February 5 to March 5 between 1 pm and 3 pm. Similarly, there will be a 14-day broadcast on Akashvani, done in two shifts from 10 am to 11 am and from 5:30 pm to 7:10 pm," said Dr BDR Tiwari. Additional Chief Electoral Officer giving details of the allotted time for broadcasting said, "In this broadcast time, TMC was allotted 90 minutes, BSP 307, BJP 478, CPI 92, CPI(M) 90, Congress 151, NCP 90, NPP 90, RLD 107 and SP was allotted 303 minutes, in both Doordarshan and Akashvani, separately."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on Saturday will hold a meeting with the Union Health Secretary and the Chief Health Secretaries of the five poll-bound states to review the ban on holding physical roadshows and rallies by political parties ahead of Assembly elections. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra will hold virtual meetings with the Health Secretary, Chief Secretary, and Chief Electoral Officers of five poll-bound states to take stock of the situation as India is reporting a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Election commission had put a ban on election rallies and roadshows until January 15 first and later extended till January 22. The progress on vaccination will be a key factor in allowing relaxations. Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

