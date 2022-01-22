Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad admitted to hospital
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 22-01-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 13:47 IST
Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to hospital, a spokesperson for him said on Saturday.
The spokesperson said Mahathir was admitted to the cardiac care unit at the National Heart Institute but gave no details.
